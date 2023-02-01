Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and $14.51 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,645.40 or 0.06876940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,026,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,023,586.6554973 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,567.17500688 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $12,341,791.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

