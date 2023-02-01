Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.89

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.89 and last traded at C$71.15, with a volume of 177743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Linamar and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Linamar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Insiders have bought a total of 50,938 shares of company stock worth $3,369,216 in the last ninety days.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

