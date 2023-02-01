Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.12 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.97 EPS.

LFUS traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.37. 147,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,721. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Littelfuse by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

