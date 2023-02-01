Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 3,536 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 181,309.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,580,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,499,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,885,000 after purchasing an additional 126,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWU stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

