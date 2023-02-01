Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 6,785 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

