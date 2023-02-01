Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,351 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

About Carlisle Companies

Shares of CSL opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.05 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.