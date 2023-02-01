Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.81.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

