Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

