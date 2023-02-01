Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.99

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 2940514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

