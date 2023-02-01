Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
Lundin Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68.
Lundin Energy Company Profile
Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lundin Energy (LUPEY)
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.