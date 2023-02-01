Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Down 3.7%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.28). Approximately 43,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 119,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.33).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Macfarlane Group Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of £164.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,155.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
