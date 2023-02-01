Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Down 3.7%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.28). Approximately 43,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 119,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of £164.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,155.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Laura Whyte bought 9,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,752 ($12,043.97). Also, insider Bob McLellan purchased 13,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £14,111.78 ($17,428.41).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

