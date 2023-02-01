Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after buying an additional 631,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

