Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 480,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SECT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $895,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

