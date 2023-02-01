Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $26.91 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $26.91 or 0.00115112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.29 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

