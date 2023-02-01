ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.61-1.71 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.22.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.1 %
MAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. 143,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $115.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
