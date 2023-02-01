ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.61-1.71 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

MAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. 143,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $115.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.