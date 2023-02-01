ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.61-1.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.22.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. 138,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,899. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.