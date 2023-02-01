Maria E. Pasquale Sells 60,024 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INCY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. 1,077,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,663. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

