Mark Lagrand Burns Sells 27,600 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.99 on Tuesday, reaching $233.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,507. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

