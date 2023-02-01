MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.96

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 376524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $525.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. The company had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.