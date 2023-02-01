Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,149,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,822. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 155.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

