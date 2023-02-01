MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Down 5%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.55. 70,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 448,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $572.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,133 shares of company stock valued at $321,733. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter valued at about $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 763,344 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.