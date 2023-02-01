McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $185,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.33. 1,138,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.61. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

