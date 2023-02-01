McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day moving average of $261.61. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

