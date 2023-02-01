Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of MBIN opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

