Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.61 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 1,560,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,426. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

