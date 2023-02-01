Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes $9.57 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 376,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,000. Rambus comprises about 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Rambus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rambus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 186,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

