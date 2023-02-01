MetaMUI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $72.12 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $72.12 million and $123,671.96 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

