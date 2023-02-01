Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $1,485,840.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

MU stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. 20,859,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,212,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

