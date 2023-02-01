Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.88-9.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.96-$8.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 103.32%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

