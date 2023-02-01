Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.96-$8.36 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. 1,241,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.85.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $297,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

