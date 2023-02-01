Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $12.53 million and $9.52 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00405256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.34 or 0.28445985 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00581054 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

