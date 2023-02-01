Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.11

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.11 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 80.36 ($0.99). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,192,255 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.21. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 3,950.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In related news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 70,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91), for a total value of £51,948 ($64,157.10). In other news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 70,200 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £51,948 ($64,157.10). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £8,695.92 ($10,739.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,824 shares of company stock worth $899,682.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

