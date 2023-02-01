Mizuho Raises Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGM. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of ALGM opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,573 shares of company stock worth $2,863,750 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 564,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 484,197 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

