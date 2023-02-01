Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
Moody’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.27. 1,515,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.22 and its 200-day moving average is $286.05. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $354.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Institutional Trading of Moody’s
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
