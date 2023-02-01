Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.27. 1,515,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.22 and its 200-day moving average is $286.05. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $354.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.