Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquamarine Zurich AG acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,564,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 218,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after acquiring an additional 102,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $322.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.