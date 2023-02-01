Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.20.
Moody’s Price Performance
Moody’s stock opened at $322.75 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
