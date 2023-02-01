Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $322.75 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.