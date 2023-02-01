Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,273. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,058,000 after acquiring an additional 145,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,185,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,841,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

