Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.47 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $259.19 million and $12.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001948 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00092770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00061701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025214 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 557,158,651 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

