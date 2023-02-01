MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

MSCI stock opened at $531.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.15. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $564.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 55.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.70.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

