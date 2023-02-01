MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.98

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.98 and last traded at $126.98, with a volume of 6407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

