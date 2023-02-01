MUSE ENT NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76.70 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $76.70 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00810052 USD and is up 20.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $284.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

