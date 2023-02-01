Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.0 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,988,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,876,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

