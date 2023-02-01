Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 184.8% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $542,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $78,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 149.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,269. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

