Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,010 shares of company stock worth $29,275,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

