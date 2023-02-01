Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $18.99 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 931.7% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.69. 2,121,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148,742. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

