Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,375. The company has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.46.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

