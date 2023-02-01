My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $643,625.40 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01352744 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007162 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014844 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.20 or 0.01633055 BTC.

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,822 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

