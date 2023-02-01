My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0544 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $646,092.30 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.87 or 0.01356748 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007030 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.01639181 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,810 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.