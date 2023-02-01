NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.90 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.54. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NBMI stock opened at GBX 74.54 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,490.12. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.40 ($1.10).

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

