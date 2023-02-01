Needham & Company LLC Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $39.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,936 shares of company stock worth $753,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

